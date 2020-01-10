Corrado Peraboni appointed CEO of Italian Exhibition Group

The Italian Exhibition Group (IEG) has announced the appointment of Corrado Perboni as CEO and director. The company is listed on the Milan Stock Exchange and is organised and managed by Borsa Italiana S.p.A., the leader in Italy for organising international trade shows and a main operator in the exhibition sector and European level.

Peraboni has been elected as a member of the board of directors and will be in charge of internal control and risk management.

He has a law degree as well as wide experience in the exhibition industry. From 2015 to January 2017, he served as CEO of Fiera Milano S.p.A.

From 2000 to 2015 he was general manager of Fondazione Fiera Milano and was president of UFI (Global Association of the Exhibition Industry).

Advertisement

Other professional roles include vice president of the Italian-Chinese Chamber of Commerce and member of the board of directors at Arexpo S.p.A. (the company responsible for the acquisition and redevelopment of the Expo 2015 areas and site).

At the time of co-opting, the board of directors verified that Corrado Peraboni met the legal and independence requirements set forth in Article 148, Section 3, of Legislative Decree No. 58/1998. The remuneration paid in relation to the powers granted is consistent with the remuneration policy adopted and in line with the practices of the company. As far as the company is aware, Corrado Peraboni does not hold any equity investments in Italian Exhibition Group S.p.A.

In the same session, the board of directors approved the 2019 forecast and the 2020 budget. Chairman Lorenzo Cagnoni expressed his satisfaction with the Company’s results and economic performance: “We will close 2019 with results above analysts’ forecasts and we have solid expectations for 2020.”

The consensus expressed by the analysts who follow the company’s stock predicts for 2019 revenues of 174 million euros and EBITDA (without the effect of IFRS 16’s application) of €35.9million, with an EBITDA margin of 20.6%.