Coronavirus vaccinations available at Reading and Leeds festivals

The coronavirus vaccine will be made available to music lovers at this year’s Reading and Leeds festivals, NHS England has said.

The events, which were cancelled last year because of the pandemic, will feature Stormzy, Post Malone, and Liam Gallagher as headliners.

They take place from 27 to 29 August.

The NHS said the pop up clinics at both sites meant festival goers could “pick up a jab as easily as a beer or a burger”.

More than half a million 16 and 17-year-olds in England have now had their first dose.

NHS England said anyone under the influence of alcohol or drugs will not be given the vaccine at the events.

According to government figures, more than 1,000 attendees at Latitude Festival later tested positive for Covid.

Meanwhile Cornwall Council said 4,700 cases may be linked to the Boardmasters event in and around Newquay.

Jabs were made available on site at both festivals.

Dr Nikki Kanani, GP and deputy lead for NHS England’s vaccination programme, urged revellers to get vaccinated at the Reading and Leeds sites.

She said NHS staff and volunteers had “worked tirelessly to get their communities protected, vaccinating at convenient pop up clinics in the park, at places of worship and stadiums and now at Reading and Leeds”.

She added: “It is great to see the return of live music and performances, and as festival goers head to the main stage this weekend to see their favourite headliners, I am also urging anyone who hasn’t to add the ‘vaccine tent’ to their festival itinerary to get that lifesaving vaccine as the best protection we can get from coronavirus.”

Sajid Javid, the Health and Social Care Secretary, said: “It’s brilliant to see different sectors and industries stepping up to help get the country vaccinated, making it easier than ever to get your jab.”

Covid vaccines were first offered to 16 and 17-year-olds across the UK earlier this month.

ORIGINALLY PUBLISHED BY BBC.CO.UK ON 26TH AUGUST 2021. SOURCE