CORONAVIRUS: Google cancels biggest annual event

The giant tech company has added its largest event of the year to the increasingly growing list of events that have been shelved over coronavirus fears.

The Google I/O, which was due to take place at Google’s Mountainview headquarters from 12-14 May, is an annual developer conference.

In a statement, the tech company said: “Due to concerns around the coronavirus (COVID-19), and in accordance with health guidance from the CDC, WHO, and other health authorities, we have decided to cancel the physical Google I/O event at Shoreline Amphitheatre.

“Over the coming weeks, we will explore other ways to evolve Google I/O to best connect with our developer community.”

We are exploring new ways to connect and support our global developer community. Stay tuned.

More info soon → https://t.co/mSTQKlTa90 (2/2) — Google Developers (@googledevs) March 3, 2020

The event includes thousands of demonstrations, providing developers with the opportunity to experience Google’s latest technology and features. Last year, it attracted over 7,000 delegates.

Delegates should expect a refund by 13 March.

The coronavirus has cancelled dozens of events worldwide including World Mobile Congress, IBTM Asia Pacific and large-scale Swiss events.

Event Industry News has contacted Google I/O for a comment.

