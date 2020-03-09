Continental Drifts wins Best Production & Site Management Team

Continental Drifts are the proud winners of the 2019 Festival Supplier Award for Best Production and Site Management team.

We’re thrilled to get this recognition and want to take the opportunity to tell you a little about our company.

Formed in 1996, Continental Drifts cover all aspects of live events, offering full event management, programming and consultancy. Our 24 years’ experience means we are regulars at numerous UK festivals whilst our pioneering attitude brings fresh ideas to enhance each event.

Continental Drifts are experts in creating high-quality spectacular events and have an amazing track record with our team of highly experienced event managers and support crew, providing a complete 360° event management service including licensing, event logistics, health & safety, staff management, stalls management, sponsorship, bespoke design and supplier liaison.

Advertisement

We have produced events for over 100,000 people and have a range of clients from commercial festivals to local authorities and well-known brands. Our work over the last year includes the overall management on festivals and events such as Hackney Carnival, OnBlackheath and Gunnersville and bespoke theatre show Zara. We’ve also worked on many wonderful community festivals including Lewisham peoples Day, Bermondsey Carnival, Great Get Together and The Mayor’s Vaisakhi festival.

OnBlackheath. Photo credit: Matt Eachus.

The creative arm of the company is second to none with our in-house music and performance agency offering hundreds of stunning acts from solo aerialists to walkabout magicians, bespoke fire shows to cabaret acts who have been programmed at numerous events around the globe.

We programme for some of the UK’s major music festivals and are proud to be an Arts Council National Portfolio Organisation for our Global local project.

Continental Drifts have a passion for training the next generation and give amazing work opportunities to young event managers through intern and apprentice schemes. We also offer bespoke event management training and mentoring for festivals organisers and event professionals.

Our highly skilled and motivated team can work with you to create stunning event environments and entertain your guests. All with high regard to safety and a calm and professional approach.

Continental Drifts impressive client list includes UK festivals such as Glastonbury, Boomtown, Wychwood and Henley and our corporate clients include Diesel, Harrods and Cisco systems. We also work with many local councils including Lewisham, Hackney and Southwark.

Check out our showreel here or see a range of our event case studies.

Follow Continental Drifts on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

This content is sponsored by Continental Drifts.