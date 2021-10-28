Conferize backs Best Venue Booking Solution at Event Technology Awards 2021

Event Tech Live (ETL) debutant Conferize is sponsoring the Best Venue Booking Solution category at the Event Technology Awards (ETA), which takes place on site at Old Truman Brewery, and virtually, during ETL’s hybrid week in November.

Operating out of Copenhagen since 2011, the Conferize focus is on enhancing the organizer and attendee experience as well as optimizing results and ROI.

“Tech is of primordial importance in this post-pandemic time,” Dorte Ertbøll, Business Development Manager at Conferize said. “We have seen a real shift in how events are run, in what attendees expect and in how organizers work.

“So, we’re excited to be participating in the ETA, to recognise the importance of innovation, new thinking and exciting developments in our industry.

“We look forward to learning from best practice, to knowledge sharing and to building exciting new relations with colleagues, collaboration partners and clients.”

Event Tech Live, incorporating the Event Technology Awards, runs in-person at Old Truman Brewery on 3-4 November and online from November 1-5. https://eventtechlive.com