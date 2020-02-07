Conference Eastbourne at International Confex 2020

The Conference Eastbourne team invite you to explore Eastbourne’s excellent Conference opportunities within its stunning South Coast and Sussex Downs environment.

The Devonshire Quarter, famed for its elegant Grade II listed architecture, offers exclusive use of its integrated facilities, enabling your focus to be centred on the inspiring content to innovate and inform your delegates and enjoy the fantastic experience being in Eastbourne will provide.

The £54 million investment of the Devonshire Park Centre site so far has included an extensive refurbishment of the Congress Theatre, which is home to a 1655 seat auditorium. This huge upgrade benefits from a 1655 seated auditorium, refurbishment of dressing rooms, new ventilation and heating, improved technical and acoustic provisions as well as restoring original internal features to foyers and bars.

The newly complete Welcome Building is conveniently positioned between the Congress Theatre and Winter Garden. With two large exhibition halls on semi-basement level, a sweeping plaza draws visitors to the conference reception and box office areas behind which lies a café with spectacular views of the Devonshire Park, plus two additional seminar/hospitality spaces and balconies on the top floor.

Supporting this operational offer are the renovated facilities within the Devonshire Park Theatre, International Lawn Tennis Centre and newly built Locker Room Venue. Providing a mix of unique, multi-use spaces supported by AV and on-site catering with meeting space for 2 – 850 people.

Conference Eastbourne are your dedicated, local and experienced team, committed to working with you from conception to conference completion with flexible exhibition space, breakout rooms and onsite parking. We also provide a free accommodation booking service to secure quality assessed accommodation for your headquarters and delegates.

Eastbourne’s Devonshire Quarter is one of the main conference venues along the South Coast, offering a truly unique collection of venues suited to all types of events.

