All in one event platform

During ten years, Conference Compass has continuously proven to be an industry leader in high-quality mobile event apps. Back in 2019, our mobile apps have been used at 250 physical conferences, including 10 of the 25 world’s largest association events. Today, we are a developer of, not only mobile but also web-based, powerful, and hyper-personalized virtual event platforms. They come as an integrated add-on to our event apps and are highly-intuitive all-in-one event platforms.

Hybrid event future

Now imagine a mixture of live and virtual events which bring you increased interaction between speakers, attendees, and sponsors, unify the online and physical audience around an interactive programme, and capture actionable real-time analytics. Here at Conference Compass, we make this happen. We built our event platforms with a hybrid future in mind – to keep your community and various stakeholders engaged as one.

User engagement & interaction

Event organisers shouldn’t opt-in for one platform for their live-streams, another platform for audience engagement, and yet another one for their event program. Instead, by having speakers, attendees, and sponsors all in one platform, they can get the most out of the content, peer-to-peer learning, and networking.

So how do our mobile and virtual event platforms encourage delegates to engage and interact? Features like voting, Q&A, chat, round-table video meetings, and private video meetings are all great ways to turn attendees into active participants and we support them all:

Modern platform design

Easy and intuitive to use features

Integrated live-stream and video recordings

Live Q&A with speakers, attendees and moderators

Live Surveys and live polling

Poster presentations and round-table sessions

Sponsor Visibility and appointment opportunities

Activity feed for networking and exchanging ideas

Notification centre for appointments, news and session reminders

Personalised attendees’ agendas – we also support importing your schedule from 3rd party software, such as Oxford Abstracts

Private virtual rooms and 1-to-1 meetings

In the process of developing gamification and lead retrieval features

Reliable platform with personal support by an experienced team

While stretched thin, revamping your events for the virtual experience, you should rely on a tech supplier who can advise you on the best implementation and support you along the way. Have a chat with us and let us show you our way and our platform in action!

Our physical address

Binckhorstlaan 36 – Unit M2.18

2516 BE The Hague

The Netherlands

+31 85 130 78 78

