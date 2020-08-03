Conference Buyer’s Guide 2020

Welcome to the 2020 edition of the Conference Buyer’s Guide. It’s safe to say this year has been a tough one for #eventprofs but there is light at the end of the tunnel. This edition profiles suppliers, venues and regions with a response to the COVID-19 crisis.

Until there’s a vaccine, social distancing is the new normal, to, from and inside a conference room, coffee break, toilets et al. So smaller events, with smaller numbers must come first.

In this guide you will find some of the best venues and suppliers who are ready to make your next conference or meeting the best and safest yet!

For the first time this publication is supplemented by the first Virtual Conference Guide featuring event technology focused on manageable solutions for physical events and their virtual extensions.

