Collingwood Advisory partners with Event Tech Live (ETL) London to host Roundtable & Meetup for Media Entrepreneurs

Collingwood Advisory has teamed up with ETL London to host an exclusive roundtable & meetup for their network of media entrepreneurs.

Collingwood Advisory is the value creation platform for media entrepreneurs who want to maximise the value of their business. Their tailored support for each key stage of the scaleup journey accelerates growth, as clients realise the opportunities with the biggest potential and avert the failures commonly faced by growing businesses.

Since 2006, the Collingwood Advisory team has been working with media, events, information and membership entrepreneurs on strategy, scaleup, value creation and M&A. The team has centuries of experience across the sector and has specialist expertise in strategy, leadership, product development, content, marketing, sales and finance.

Rebecca King, Chief Marketing and Operating Officer at Collingwood Advisory, says: “We’re partnering with ETL to bring together our network of independent media and event entrepreneurs and help them access the latest advances in event technology, promote 365 attendee engagement and connect with their global peers.”

As part of Collingwood Advisory’s partnership with ETL London, their network will receive a ticket to the Event Technology Awards on Wednesday 16th November at ExCeL London, straight after Event Tech Live. This will allow entrepreneurs to meet and network following the event and exclusive roundtable.

Adam Parry, Co-Founder at Event Tech Live, comments: “Collingwood Advisory are a fantastic team of experts who offer invaluable help and support to media entrepreneurs. As a member of their network, I have seen first-hand how effective their guidance can be.

“We’re extremely happy to be partnering with them this year and offering their network the opportunity to meet and share ideas in person, whilst helping them to gain a deeper understanding of event tech and what it has to offer.”

Event Tech Live London will be taking place from Wednesday 16th – Thursday 17th November 2022 at ExCeL London. Register here.