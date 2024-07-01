Collective of event suppliers set to Ex-Celerate the industry with £50,000 incentive

A collective of leading event contractors and suppliers has announced the launch of Ex-Celerate, a new £50,000 initiative focused on helping independent organisers launch new shows. Supported by the AEO, Ex-Celerate is set to be a celebration of creativity, innovation and imagination in the industry, giving those with big visions the opportunity and tools to bring them to life.

Sam Corbett, General Manager at LiveBuzz said: “The event industry is brimming with the most clever, creative people, and we know just how many of them have fantastic ideas for new shows. We want to do our part in helping independent organisers by removing as many barriers to launch as possible. We knew we wouldn’t be alone in this goal and are honoured to have so many other companies and individuals join us in the creation of Ex-Celerate. Together, we look forward to discovering new talent, fostering exciting ideas, and bringing captivating new events to market.”

The companies behind the Ex-Celerate programme – LiveBuzz, Ways & Means Events, Creative Hire and KRM Safety Management, will provide the winning applicants with a package worth £50,000. It includes a website and app, floorplans, exhibitor management, furniture hire, safety management, and much more.

Miriam Sigler, Director at Ways & Means said: “The events industry is so unique, and its beating heart is the amazing people who work above and beyond to deliver shows every day of the year. As a team with more than 20 years of experience, we feel so passionate about doing our part in guiding and mentoring event professionals; securing the success of our industry for the next generation and beyond. Ex-Celerate will give successful applicants not just an amazing package of products and services, but also access to vast experience and knowledge across the full spectrum of areas it takes to run a successful event.”

An invaluable addition to the Ex-Celerate prize gives winners access to mentorship from some of the industry’s most knowledgeable names: Chris Skeith OBE, Zoe Jobson, Miriam Sigler, Gill Geens and Ed Scutt. What’s more, the AEO is contributing complimentary entrepreneurship membership worth nearly £1000, which will provide access to networking opportunities, industry innovation, and best practice guidance.

Chris Skeith OBE, Chief Executive at the AEO said: “AEO membership is full of creative, entrepreneurial organisers, many of whom are just setting out on their journey. Our community fosters collaboration and support, helping all members shape their business for success via networking, collaboration, mentoring, and the sharing of best practice. We are therefore thrilled to support the new Ex-Celerate initiative, which will help make great ideas come to life as great events, and can’t wait to be part of the journey and visit the new events that will launch as a result of the programme.”

Serial entrepreneurs and newcomers alike are encouraged to apply for Ex-Celerate now. Applications will be reviewed on a quarterly basis and judged on the overall launch idea, event objectives, proposed strategy, audience engagement techniques, and plan to overcome challenges.

For more information about the Ex-Celerate programme and to apply, visit www.ex-celerate.com. Terms and conditions apply; see more here.