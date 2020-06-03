Coconnex reveals social initiative on GED to help event organisers with a free license to online Community Platform

Organisers can create engagement throughout the year and promote events using the Coconnex community platform without any direct cost.

Coconnex, which supplies robust, online, integrated event technology solutions will provide Connect 365 their online Community Platform for FREE providing 365 days of online engagement with your community. This is a strictly limited offer and will be applicable to the first 5 qualified event planners/organisers who apply in the first two weeks as we celebrate the Global exhibitions Day.

Speaking about the initiative that kickstarts on Global Exhibitions Day, Coconnex Founder, Chandresh Pala revealed why the company has taken on this initiative: “These few months have been very hard on everyone in the events community and we believe that we will overcome and emerge stronger than ever.”

“As a social impact driven event tech provider, we want to do what we can to help the events industry get through and succeed in these difficult times.”

“The event industry is looking at recovery now however many organisers have restrictions on budgets and limited resources due to their events being cancelled or postponed. We wanted to remove this limitation and help people to stay connected with their community and help market future events.”

Advertisement

The Coconnex online community platform enables event organisers to meaningfully engage with their client base, create revenue generation opportunities and building an online, secure event community loyal to your brand. The community platform also helps to design and promote your virtual, hybrid and live events to your event community ensuring that the events are successful.

To apply for a free license to the online Community Platform, email us at enquiries@coconnex.com