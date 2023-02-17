CloserStill Media, the multi award-winning events company, kicked off 2023 with a bang by hosting two hugely successful events in Paris this February. Learning Technologies and the company’s inaugural HR Technologies event in France drew record suppliers and audiences, setting the bar high for the company’s remaining 70+ events scheduled across Asia, Europe, and the United States this year.

The CloserStill Media team is working hard in preparation for some really busy months ahead, with several exciting events lined up across Europe. In March alone, the company is set to host the Tech Show London, E-SHOW Barcelona, the launch of Best Practice London, Pharmagora in France and Infarma in Spain.

CloserStill Media’s growth has been unrivalled over the last decade, and the company now employs over 460 people globally. The company’s continued success is a testament to its team’s unwavering commitment to delivering world-class events across a variety of industries.

Alexia Maycock, CloserStill Media’s CMO, expressed her enthusiasm about the results achieved so far this year: “The tremendous amount of effort put in by every team here at CloserStill has ensured that we continually surpass our expectations with each event we organise.” She added: “We had such a strong 2022 that we are delighted to see these foundations being built on in 2023 and will continue to expand our offerings and experiences both externally and internally.”