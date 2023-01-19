CloserStill Media, the producer of market-leading business events, exhibitions and conferences, today announced it has purchased a majority stake of CommerceNext, a leading U.S. based company highly focused in ecommerce conference and community.

The CommerceNext team has a community-led portfolio which delivers a powerful event series and conference for marketers at retail and direct-to-consumer brands. CommerceNext was founded in 2017 by Veronika Sonsev, Scott Silverman and Allan Dick, who between them have more than thirty years of experience in the ecommerce and marketing technologies industries and have developed an engaged community through delivery of custom content and B2B events.

“We are delighted to be bringing the CommerceNext U.S. conferences and events business into ClosersStill Media U.S. CSM runs successful ecommerce events in the UK, Singapore and Spain, so, this will allow the teams at CommerceNext and CloserStill Media to collaborate globally with the content, commercial sales and audience development to add even more firepower to the already successful events around the country” said Yancy Weinrich, President, North America.

“Joining forces with CloserStill Media gives CommerceNext the resources to deliver even more amazing conferences and events for our growing community of ecommerce executives,” said CommerceNext co-founders Scott Silverman, Veronika Sonsev and Allan Dick. “We look forward to tapping into CloserStill Media’s deep experience in delivering best-in-class business conferences to bring more value to the CommerceNext community.

CommerceNext produces highly-rated ecommerce conferences and events including its annual summit, The Ecommerce Growth Show, as well as webinars, executives dinners, curated networking events and industry research. Net Promoter Scores (NPS) for its annual conference far exceed industry averages and consistently top 50.

CommerceNext has consistently delivered critical content and networking opportunities to its community of ecommerce and marketing leaders — even through the Covid pandemic where it launched and grew a number of virtual events to keep its community connected and informed as the ecommerce industry experienced dramatic changes.

CommerceNext will retain its existing operating structure with co-founders Scott Silverman, Veronika Sonsev and Allan Dick leading the business working alongside CloserStill Media’s U.S. leadership led by Yancy Weinrich, President, North America.

CommerceNext’s 2023 annual summit, The Ecommerce Growth Show, will be held on June 20-21, at the New York Hilton Midtown.