CLIPr supports Event Tech Live and Event Technology Awards

CLIPr, a Video Analysis and Management (VAM) platform using AI and machine learning to make video content more engaging and discoverable, is sponsoring the keynote session at Event Tech Live (ETL) and Best Virtual Event Platform (1000 – 5000 attendees) at the Event Technology Awards (ETA). The keynote session takes place on November X at Xpm and is a panel discussion focused on Enabling and Monetising Communities, featuring senior level speakers, including Tim Groot, CEO, Grip, Humphrey Chen, CEO, CLIPr and Matt Coyne, co-founder, Twigged_io.

Founded in July 2020, CLIPr quickly turned to Event Tech Live, supporting a roundtable at the inaugural US & Canada show. CLIPr extends the afterlife of session content, providing deeper customer analytics and insight while creating new monetization opportunities. Therefore providing a new set of possibilities and revenue streams for organisers, sponsors, exhibitors and visitors.

CLIPr also enables 365 community engagement, allowing content to be tailored to the needs of each micro community. During a time where audiences are overwhelmed by content and choice, content must be engaging, memorable and compelling if it is to have impact in this new hybrid events era. Return on engagement is a crucial component of return on investment (ROI) and CLIPr provides real time and post-event engagement, allowing users to discover, engage with and share moments of interest, personalized to the user experience. All of which is a perfect fit with ETL/ ETA’s reach and industry mix.

“Event Tech Live is one of the most important events for CLIPr to showcase the new normal for event platforms, where all live and post-event video content is CLIPr’d for maximum value,” said Humphrey Chen, co-founder and CEO of CLIPr. “Our ability to index session content by topics and subtopics, while providing enhanced viewers insights through CLIPr analytics makes video more valuable to both event organizers and attendees. Thought leaders seek places like Event Tech Live where other innovators can push the envelope of what’s possible by inspiring, evangelising and educating together.”

Additionally, CLIPr’s recent announcement of its strategic partnership with Poly signals the importance of engagement through video for any business globally especially when combined with CLIPr’s Google, Zoom, and Microsoft OneDrive integrations. Making video work for you will enable success in the changing landscape of the events world but also, perhaps more significantly, as the world continues to embrace the hybrid working model, it will create endless opportunities for the future of work.

Event Tech Live 2021 is at Old Truman Brewery on 3-4 November and online from 1-5 November. https://eventtechlive.com