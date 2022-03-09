CLEARED4 to manage COVID-19 safety protocols at top international conferences & events across industries

CLEARED4’s industry-leading health verification platform will ensure COVID-19 compliance at McCormick Place in addition to other high-attendance gatherings, helping clients get ‘back to business’

CLEARED4, the United States’ largest and most trusted HIPAA-compliant health verification platform, announced today it is providing custom features and solutions to conferences, events and tradeshows across the U.S. for clients that include Aflac, Workday, American Cancer Society, and the Inspired Home Show at McCormick Place in Chicago. As many companies begin to announce a return to in-person, live events, the platform will provide consistent event health management, including onsite monitoring for attendees, vendors and staff—the most crucial piece to create a safe, secure conference experience.

CLEARED4’s platform will be implemented at various large-scale trade shows including the International Housewares Association’s (IHA) Inspired Home Show in Chicago and the International Council of Shopping Centers Conference in Las Vegas, where it will track proof of COVID-19 vaccination and testing results through its HIPAA-compliant platform.

More than 52,000 professionals from more than 130 countries will be in attendance at the Inspired Home Show at McCormick Place in Chicago. Upon registration, attendees will be directed to upload proof of vaccination, a negative COVID-19 test, or proof of natural immunity. Once the data is completed, reviewed and approved by CLEARED4, attendees will receive an express badge pick-up bar code to retrieve their registration. In addition to providing pre-event support to IHA to help prep attendees for COVID-19 protocols, CLEARED4 will also be available onsite to administer COVID-19 tests for those who arrive without proof of vaccination or a negative test.

“Keeping businesses productive and providing them with the tools to safely hold trade show events is essential to achieving a new normal,” said Ashley John Heather, co-founder and president, CLEARED4. “As the world opens up and conferences resume, event coordinators are tasked with not only leading day-to-day operations but ensuring COVID-19 guidelines and protocols are in place and met. CLEARED4’s platform is the solution to help withstand that extra workload while simultaneously following appropriate health guidelines.”

CLEARED4 is also supporting a wide variety of corporate clients including Aflac, American Cancer Society and Workday, helping the organizations safely execute gatherings from fundraising and incentive events to multi-day retreats and sales meetings.

“Variants of the COVID-19 will continue to affect global society for the foreseeable future and create the need for continued vigilance and safety protocols for all large public events, especially those in the convention space,” stated Dr. Soumi Eachempati, co-founder and CEO, CLEARED4. “Smart businesses will need to stay prepared for threats from the pandemic and implement long-term solutions to prevent disruptions in productivity and keep all personnel such as employees, visitors, and vendors safe.”

CLEARED4 is a turnkey platform—used either as a frictionless, standalone experience or a seamlessly integrated product in the app of any client—that enables a conference participant’s COVID-19 health status to be connected to any form of access control in real-time, such as venue apps.

The platform is available globally and can interpret health passes from over 80 countries. Clients include Netflix, T-Mobile, Live Nation, City University of New York, Sun Chemical, and many more.