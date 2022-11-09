Citymesh shortlisted for Best Festival Technology at the Event Technology Awards 2022

Citymesh, a Belgian connectivity provider and operator, is delighted to be among the finalists at the Event Technology Awards 2022. They are nominated in the Best Festival Technology category.

Citymesh’s story starts more than 15 years ago in a garden shed, where three ambitious friends laid the foundation for the company. While the focus was initially on WiFi networks, they gradually broadened their horizon with new technologies and solutions. This paved the way to the company as we know it today.

Now, Citymesh is a leading connectivity provider and the newest telecom operator in Belgium. They offer a range of technologies, from private 5G to mobile telephony, including mobile private networks, sim cards and a people counter to map visitor flows. Citymesh excels at innovative solutions for various markets—not only events, but also (smart) cities, industry, education and the offshore industry. Their clients in the events industry include organizers of major festivals and concerts, such as Rammstein and Coldplay, exhibition halls and city councils.

Citymesh’s technologies can be used for numerous purposes, including cashless payments, access control, video streaming, increased security through camera surveillance, improved communications between employees and even WiFi for event visitors. Their wireless mobile networks offer various advantages: they are quick to set up, are interference-free and offer high speeds.

Where others see a challenge, Citymesh sees an opportunity. Making a positive impact is at the core of their business. They bring connectivity to just about every location, indoors and outdoors. By leveraging innovation, Citymesh aims to solve clients’ specific problems and increase efficiency. Whether it’s temporary networks or extensive connectivity solutions, including LTE, 5G and IoT, they provide a personalised service that meets all customer needs.

FEATURE