Citizen Ticket secures £750k in latest funding round

Online ticketing and livestreaming events platform, Citizen Ticket has secured £750k in its latest investment round. This current injection to the company will be used to enhance the livestream offering developed during the first lockdown, as well as further scaling the team.

The Citizen Ticket senior management team very quickly identified at the beginning of lockdown the need to adapt the business and adjust to the lack of live events able to take place. The livestream offering provided a strong solution to safely bring people together for both leisure occasions, such as live comedy shows to corporate conferences and awards.

Whilst a vaccine is on the horizon, it will still take time before events completely return to normal; livestream events will therefore continue to grow as the industry moves to offer a hybrid proposition. This dual offering enables event organisers and their clients across all sectors, from culture to sport, music and comedy to conferences to reach beyond the core local venue driven markets and target global audiences.

Now in its fifth year, Citizen Ticket’s vision is to cement its reputation first and foremost as an innovative technology provider that delivers solutions to the events industry. It has achieved several key milestones already, including being the first ticketing company to introduce blockchain technology and the first to offer a livestreaming platform. The new funding will allow the tech team headed up by CTO, Colin Palmer to continue to create more sector specific solutions, as they move into the next phase of the business plan.

Commenting on the recent investment round, Citizen Ticket CEO, Harry Boisseau said:

“This year has been a challenging one as a result of covid and restrictions placed on live events, however it has also encouraged the business to react and innovate. This initially allowed us to stabilise our revenue and has also unlocked a huge opportunity in online and hybrid events.

“This new round of investment will accelerate our growth plans, we will add some key team members across sales and development, in order to break into new sectors next year.”