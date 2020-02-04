Cisco Live! Europe in RAI Amsterdam from 2021

Cisco has chosen RAI Amsterdam as the location for its grand annual Cisco Live! Europe user conference. Smart City Amsterdam will host this event – expected to attract more than 18,000 visitors from around the world – over three years starting in January 2021.

The European edition of Cisco Live! is an important driver for innovation, knowledge exchange and business growth in the region. Cisco anticipates that more than 40% of the visitors to the 2021 Cisco Live! Europe will be entirely new to the event. Moreover, many are expected to be CxOs and executives.

This shift in the type of visitors from tech-oriented to business/management is a reflection of Cisco’s strategy, which is strongly focused on strategic services.

The choice of Amsterdam was based on a range of factors, including the leading position the Netherlands occupies within Europe in terms of technological innovation, connectivity and business growth potential. In addition, the country is known for its excellent digital infrastructure and highly active and successful start-up ecosystem. Amsterdam Smart City is also one of the most successful smart city projects in the world. Cisco Live! Europe represents a significant investment in the Dutch capital that fits into the municipality’s digital agenda.