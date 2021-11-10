CHS Rocks in Birmingham

The inaugural CHS Birmingham show took place in the UK’s ‘first city for events’ last month, bringing hundreds of event professionals from across the country, to network and meet some of the biggest and best-known brands in the UK meetings industry.

Following an unforgettable Welcome Reception at The Eastside Rooms, which saw a life size replica of an airplane take delegates on a ‘flight’ over Birmingham, the event sparked into life at The ICC Birmingham, supported by West Midlands Growth Company.

Brands represented at the Show included Hyatt, Gleneagles, Handpicked Hotels, Pride of Britain, De Vere, IHG, and Melia, whilst destinations such as VisitScotland, Meet in Wales, Meet Bristol and Bath and Visit Belfast all represented their hotels and venues. The event enjoyed a constant positive energy with early signs of events being confirmed and business being done across the show floor. Birmingham also provided a welcoming backdrop with over 100 hosted buyers enjoying hospitality across the city.

Speaking on the event, Theresa King, Visit Scotland commented: “We’ve loved been back at CHS and catching up with exhibitors, all our buyers, and industry colleagues after almost two years of not being at a trade show. It’s good to be back and tell everyone that Scotland is open, and we cannot wait to welcome everyone back!”

Advertisement

Adding to the enthusiasm for CHS Birmingham, Amanda Pelvay, Pan Pacific London, commented, “This is my first year at CHS and it has just been phenomenal! The welcome reception the evening before was such a wonderful networking opportunity and at the Show the quality of buyers were amazing as well, I’ll definitely be back for the next event in Leeds.”

While Max Simpkins from the Shangri La Group added: “We absolutely love being at CHS events! every time we do, I meet some of the most amazing buyers, I always pick up enquiries and it’s just a fantastic show to be with.”

“It’s been a really emotional return for us all at CHS. We’ve finally managed to launch the show and the reception and welcome from the city, our exhibitors, and our visitors has been really touching,” commented Emma Cartmell, CHS Founder & CEO. “It’s been an amazing launch, the response has been phenomenal, and a tiny taster of what is going to be an amazing 12 months for events.”

“The early feedback from exhibitors has been really encouraging, this is an area which is in the sights of many event organisers, and they came to do business. The education was a real bright spot and added to a really productive day for everyone,” continued Emma. “We’ve set our stall out and we can’t wait to come back next year.”