CHS Leeds: Going Ahead, But with a New Date

In light of the government’s advice about mass gatherings, CHS Group has moved the date of CHS Leeds to the 7th July 2020.

Speaking on the move, the organisers are reassuring the industry that ‘everything else stays the same; taking place at the same venue, with the same timings and a great programme.’ The event, which will take place at the first direct Arena in Leeds, will be the 11th year of the show.

“With the circumstances for this move so extraordinary, the date change has been far from simple, but thanks to our supply chain, including the venue, and our main contractors, it has been surprisingly easy, and we can’t thank them enough for this,” commented Emma Cartmell, CEO, CHS Group.

“CHS Leeds will have its time and do its bit for the industry at a time when we need all the support we can get,” continued Emma. “CHS Leeds isn’t just important to us, it’s a show that injects business momentum and growth into the industry and is needed now more than ever before, as we once again go into unchartered economic waters. We’re committed to making it happen and working with partners on a unified event industry #comeback.”

CHS Group will also be launching a second show in Birmingham in October; CHS Birmingham, with the company keen to give the industry as many opportunities to create business and move forward as possible.