CHS Leeds has announced a series of agreements that will bring more choice to visitors at the show. As well as presenting a chance to explore more of the host city through the exhibition’s partnership with Conference Leeds, the event has seen new exhibitors join from across the UK and Europe. Leading brands such as Hyatt Regency, UTAC Millbrook, Hosmark Hotels, Chinawhite and JW Marriott Berlin will now be joining over 100 companies exhibiting at the show.

Conference Leeds and CHS Leeds have worked together for 12 years to create the award-winning experience synonymous with the event, and once again Leeds is extending a warm welcome to visitors. The city continues to invest in its infrastructure and its public transport links make it an accessible and sustainable destination for event planners. LNER will be the show’s Hosted Buyer Travel Partner and will be transporting visitors from London to Leeds by First Class train travel from London Kings Cross.

At the same time, it is fast becoming both a financial and media hub, with more and more businesses and brands moving into the city. ‘LEEDS 23 – Year of Culture’ is showcasing the best of the city’s creativity throughout the year and, as part of the relationship with Conference Leeds, CHS Leeds is looking to invite event organisers across these business communities to visit the exhibition, taking place at the Royal Armouries, 25th April 2023.

“It’s really important to us that both our visitors and exhibitors have a brilliant experience

in the city and at the event,” commented Lou Hindley, Commercial Director, CHS Leeds. “We’re so proud of our long-standing partnership with Conference Leeds and the support we receive from the business events community across the city. In addition to the extraordinary hotels, venues and suppliers in the region we have new exhibitors that are offering ideas and inspiration from small and petite to big and visionary. It’s why our visitors come, and they won’t be disappointed.”

“Conference Leeds is proud to be a longstanding supporter and strategic partner of CHS Leeds,” commented Claire Heap, Visitor Economy Manager at Conference Leeds. “We are beyond thrilled to welcome CHS to Leeds back to The Royal Armouries for the event’s 12th year, one of the city’s most unique and impressive venues. 2023 is an important year for the city of Leeds, marking the year of culture, and we are excited to showcase Leeds as a city that’s not only a fantastic conference destination, but one with bounds of culture, history and heritage that make for outstanding delegate experiences.

“CHS Leeds promises a fantastic opportunity to make connections with fellow event professionals, hotels, venues and suppliers across the UK, and we can’t wait to welcome people to the city for what we know will be another incredible event!”

CHS Leeds recently announced its educational theme for the event which will once again focus on personal and professional growth. This year, educational seminars will look at the ever-changing world of office life. ‘Growth Part II: Worklife’ kicks off at CHS Leeds with a dedicated conference room for attendees looking at their own personal priorities.