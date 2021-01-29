CHS Group has announced the rescheduling of its 2021 Shows in Leeds and Birmingham

Emma Cartmell commented: Like many other event organisers looking to run live events at the moment, this has been another agonising decision. But, as a business, we’re committed to live events and the return on investment they give to our exhibitors, as well as the value they give to our visitors. As a group, if we can’t promise this, alongside the basic safety of everyone involved in our events, we will continue to move our shows to a time when we can.

Therefore, we have moved both events to the following dates:

CHS Birmingham will now take place on 26 th October 2021

October 2021 CHS Leeds will take place in Spring 2022, to align with our original show dates.

We know that we are all desperate to come together to meet, to network, to learn and to do business, and we can’t wait to be running live events again soon. As a business, and a team, we are committed to ‘live’, so this means that our time is not now. Our time will come though, and we promise that we will deliver the best event that we can later this year and into next.