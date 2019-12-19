CHS Group expands team with new recruits

The CHS Group has announced the arrival of three new senior team members, as the business continues to grow in line with its ambitious new strategy. #teamCHS is delighted to announce the arrival of Roxanna Malik as operations manager, Rebecca Stenson as marketing manager, and Debbie Walker as business development manager to the team.

Roxanna joins the CHS Group having previously worked as a freelance event manager, as well as within Harrogate Convention Centre, and will take on the position of operations across the group’s events portfolio.

Meanwhile Rebecca brings experience from outside of the industry to the group, having worked more recently in the services sector. She joins with the remit of supporting all of the group’s events.

Finally, Debbie brings with here a wealth of experience across the travel and hospitality industry, working for AAA magazine, Hibu, Thorns and Johnsons Coach & Bus Travel, before arriving at CHS Group with the specific remit of the company’s new event; CHS Birmingham.

“We’re really delighted to welcome Roxanna, Rebecca and Debbie to the team; it’s an exciting time to be joining the business, and we couldn’t wish for the right blend of personality, experience and ambition to match our own,” commented Emma Cartmell, CHS Group’s CEO.

“Following a rigorous application process, they are now immersed in our onboarding programme which includes understanding our vision and values as well as processes and procedures”

The announcements are a continuation of CHS Group’s ambition following the announcement last month of its three-year strategy and the launch of CHS Birmingham.

Roxanna, Rebecca and Debbie will each fill senior management positions with the ambition to grow the company’s event portfolio and continue to execute the events with the same values that have made CHS Leeds so successful.

Last month, CHS Group announced its strategy and vision for the business. The creation of CHS Birmingham is the first in a number of new initiatives to be launched by the group over the next 24 months.