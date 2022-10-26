CHS Birmingham showcases leading events businesses

Visitors to CHS Birmingham will benefit from some of the most recognised brands in the UK events industry, as well as some of its most creative suppliers. With the event just one week away, CHS Birmingham recently announced one of its most successful pre-registered visitor programmes, and with brands such as Visit Scotland, Stadium Experience, Shangri-La The Shard – London, The Jockey Club, Hand Picked Hotels and Eventologists, there is much to gain from their visit.

CHS Birmingham returns to the ICC Birmingham for the second time on 1st November, once again bringing the industry together in one of the UK’s key event cities. Visitors to the show will see the best of British with destinations including Liverpool Convention Bureau, Visit Belfast, MeetInWales, Meet Bristol and Bath, and Birmingham & West Midlands Convention Bureau. Event creatives and suppliers include Chill and Charge, Visions AV, Reftech, Totem, and Concept Furniture International Ltd.

There will be a strong London contingent with the Barbican, Pan Pacific London, The Hoxton, Blue Orchid Hotels, BMA House, The Landmark Hotel, West Ham – London Stadium, and Imperial Venues all exhibiting. Venue groups will include Arena Racing – YourVENUE, Hilton, Sandman Hotel Group, Jurys and Leonardo Hotels, BWH Hotels, VUE Conferences, and Macdonald Hotels, whilst international exhibitors include Castleknock Hotel, Killashee Hotel and JW Marriott Berlin,

“It’s really important that our visitors come out of the event inspired, excited, and more able to put together impressive event programmes. To do so we need great exhibitors and this year we couldn’t be prouder of the line up,” commented Emma Cartmell, CEO & Founder, CHS Birmingham. “It’s going to be a really productive day, and we’re looking forward to bringing everyone together in the city.”

Other exhibitors of note include Butlins, Wyboston Lakes Resort, Venues of Excellence, Pride Of Britain, The Goodwood Estate, Old Course Hotel, Golf Resort & Spa, Ashton Gate Stadium, Principality Stadium, Aerospace Bristol, Rowton Hall Hotel & Spa, Kilworth House and Theatre, and the British Motor Museum.