CHS Birmingham launches 2024 event

The team behind CHS Birmingham has announced the theme for this year’s exhibition, which returns to the ICC Birmingham for the fourth time, Tuesday 29th October. Building on the group’s back to basics approach, the show will move from ‘How to Organise an Event’ to ’How to Be an Event Organiser’, a more personal look at how to act, prepare, and succeed as an event organiser in 2025.

The approach has been one of the reasons why buyer numbers to CHS shows have continued to rise over the last two years, and CHS are expecting another increase this autumn. The team will also announce details of the expansion of the show’s PA Lounge later this summer, as the show’s footprint and reach continue to grow.

The show also continues to gain critical acclaim for its content, experience, and business environment, with the theme of ‘How to Be an Event Organiser’ showcased throughout the show floor. The educational content will lead on this approach, aimed towards every level of professional, and once again focuses on both personal and professional growth.

With registration also opening this week, the visitor community will also be in with a chance of winning a fantastic one-night stay at the new Hyatt Place, Leeds in 2025 should they register before 31st July.

Speaking on the theme for this year’s show, Lou Hindley, Commercial Director, CHS Birmingham, commented, “This is such a positive time for the events industry, there is a genuine feeling of growth, momentum, and urgency from our visitors to learn and expand on new concepts and ideas. CHS Birmingham arrives in the Autumn when event organisers are wrapping up their events for the year and are looking to 2025 with fresh ideas and plans. Our job is to make sure everyone leaves with something that nourishes them personally as well as professionally.”

Lou continues, “It’s not just our buyers with a thirst for knowledge and ideas. Our exhibitor community are showing up with new ideas and stands this year. It’s shaping up to be our most positive event yet. We can’t wait to meet everyone back in Birmingham.”

To register for CHS Birmingham simply follow this link.