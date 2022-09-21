CHS Birmingham launches 2022 show

CHS Birmingham returns for its second outing this autumn with a focus on personal and professional growth. The show, which is fast becoming a celebration of Birmingham’s business events scene, is enjoying the legacy of the 2022 Commonwealth Games, and the global attention on the destination.

The show will also return to the ICC Birmingham, one of its founding partners, as well as enjoy the support of The Birmingham and West Midlands Convention Bureau. Now, with the meetings and events industry continuing to return to pre-pandemic levels of activity, and the opportunity of a Commonwealth Games legacy in the region, CHS Birmingham is looking to encourage both professional and personal growth for every delegate and exhibitor at the show.

“We’re putting together an educational programme which is tailor made to the individual. Our research shows that the biggest demand from delegates is either to look at ways to enhance their own careers, or look at developing themselves as people,” commented Emma Cartmell, CEO & Founder, CHS Birmingham. “There has been a lot of talk around how the industry Is performing right now, for us though, it’s now about supporting individual event professionals.

Donna Cunningham, Sales Director for Conventions, NEC Group, commented, “CHS returning to Birmingham is an exciting opportunity for the attending hosted buyers to meet with teams from a range of destinations and venues at the ICC to do business. The educational programme is packed with inspiring speakers, presenting a great developmental opportunity for us to discuss key topics, share ideas and learn from each other as we bounce back from the pandemic.”

Outside of the educational programmes, CHS Birmingham will be introducing new venues and suppliers, as well as our existing clients, so that when delegates are not in meetings, they can take time to focus on cementing relationships with key destinations, venues, and event suppliers.

“It is fantastic to welcome back CHS Birmingham to the city’s event calendar, after an unforgettable first show last autumn,” commented Steve Knight, Senior Business Tourism Manager, Birmingham and the West Midlands Convention Bureau. “The West Midlands is buzzing after hosting the most successful UK-based Commonwealth Games during the summer, with our hospitality and event venues providing a brilliant backdrop for 1.5 million ticket holders, and more than five million people who visited Birmingham city centre during the Games fortnight.

“We look forward to joining forces with partners across our business events sector to once again show delegates why Birmingham and the wider region should be top of their list when hosting their next event.”

CHS Birmingham will also be evolving its brand to take on some of the flavours of the city over the summer, and to bring it even closer to global ‘brand Birmingham’. The show takes place 1st November 2022 at the ICC Birmingham.