CHS Birmingham announces educational theme for 2024

CHS Birmingham has announced the theme of its award-winning educational content which will this year focus on ‘How to be an Event Organiser’. Following on from the theme at CHS Leeds – ‘How to Organise an Event’, the content will continue both the show’s back-to-basics approach, but also its continued commitment to support growth for organisers, both professional and personal.

The programme will move slightly away from the more practical sessions that were presented at CHS Leeds and look to how event organisers need to go about their work in 2024 and 2025. The approach will look at how to best safeguard the role of the event organiser, and how, in doing so, this will support better outcomes for delegates at events.

With speakers and sessions being confirmed throughout the summer, CHS Birmingham can already confirm keynotes that will include an Event Psychologist and an Intimacy Coordinator, who brings with her, insight and stories from some of the biggest film sets in Hollywood. Both sessions will look to share how event organisers can create positive cultures and environments for themselves, their teams, and their guests.

“We’re so proud of our educational content, it’s one of the many reasons our visitors come to our show and we’re once again looking forward to introducing them to some really exciting, unique, and insightful sessions,” comments Lou Hindley, Commercial Director, CHS Birmingham.

“We really do care about everyone who takes time out of their busy schedules to visit our shows. So, we will always have the foundation of trying to help people grow, professionally and personally. These sessions will help them at not only organising events, but doing so in a way that doesn’t sacrifice their mental and physical wellbeing along the way,” concludes Lou.

CHS Birmingham will take place at the ICC Birmingham, on Tuesday 29th October 2024. Registration is now open for those interested in attending as a visitor and can be accessed here.