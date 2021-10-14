CHS Birmingham announces Educational Programme

- Commonwealth Games, New Event Models and Inspirational speakers top the bill in Birmingham -

Leading creatives, commentators, event designers and brands will headline the educational programme at this years’ inaugural CHS Birmingham Show, taking place 26th October at the ICC Birmingham.

The Education programme, proudly sponsored by Millennium Point is designed to consider the future of events. The programme will kick off with a panel discussion on what event models will look like. The session, which will include panellists Toby Lewis, Managing Director of The Live Group and Tony Banks, Fundraising Consultant at Think Consulting Solutions, will set the scene on how the industry can sustain its best working practices and shed its worst.

The session will be followed by a session on ‘How Brands Activate at Major Events: Looking Forward to the Commonwealth Games with DRPG’s Creative Director, Ryan Philips, and one of the company’s Senior Account Manager’s, Mitch Perry. The session will include unique insight from the agency that was recently appointed official promotional event services provider to the Games.

“The educational strategy was created with two main questions in mind; ‘What do I need to know?’ and ‘What do I need to be?’. These are the likely prominent questions that our visitors are seeking in themselves, as we look towards next years’ events programme,” commented Emma Cartmell, Founder and CEO of CHS Birmingham. “Our carefully crafted programme was designed to answers those questions in an open and honest way.”

“We’re particularly delighted to be looking at the role Birmingham will play in the events landscape next year,” continues Emma. “Many of our speakers are from the local area and have now found international influence in the events world. We’re delighted to welcome them back home to share their experience with our visitors.”

The theme of new event models will continue throughout the day with Guy Mason from Brief 2 Event speaking on how event agencies are looking to continue their evolution into 2022. The day will also include keynote sessions on motivation and innovation from Esther Stanhope and Antoinette Dale Henderson, both of whom will provide practical, real-world techniques on how to portray your inner self with confidence on camera and tips on increasing self-awareness and gaining inner Gravitas.

A final curtain fall will see some of the leading names in the industry relax with the audience over a glass of wine and a toast as they reflect upon the last two years and getting through to the other side.