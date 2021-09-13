CHS Birmingham agrees partnership with West Midlands Growth Company

CHS Birmingham has agreed a strategic partnership with the West Midlands Growth Company (WMGC), which will see the region’s investment and tourism promotion agency support the show’s hosted buyer programme, accommodation hub and Welcome Reception, and provide hosting for media at the event.

The two-year deal represents further support for the Show, which debuts in the city on 26th October at ICC Birmingham. WMGC will also host a destination hub to give visitors an opportunity to learn more about the region, its future, new products, and the role of the Commonwealth Games, which comes to Birmingham in 2022.

The West Midlands attracts the highest proportion of business visits in the UK. The most recent British Meetings & Events Industry Survey ranked Birmingham as the most popular location for conferencing and events outside London. Coventry also appeared in the top 10 favourite conference destinations and Stratford-upon-Avon and Wolverhampton featured in the top 50.

Steve Knight, Senior Business Tourism Manager at WMGC, said: “This is a real legacy opportunity for Birmingham and the West Midlands, and an event which we want to see grow here.

Advertisement

“The city is an established, natural home for meetings and conferences, with a strong events heritage and a very exciting future. Birmingham deserves its own exhibition, and we look forward to supporting CHS to deliver an amazing experience for delegates, during both the show and the Meetings and Events Industry Week.”

Emma Cartmell, CHS Group CEO added: “We’ve always enjoyed strong destination support from our Shows and are delighted to have the backing of the West Midlands Growth Company. We’ve had an amazing welcome, and phenomenal support, from the industry across the region. I’m personally looking forward to greeting all of our visitors, who will have the opportunity to network, learn and do business, and I’m delighted that West Midlands Growth Company shares our vision for the show.”