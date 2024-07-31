Impact XM, a global leader in event and experiential marketing, proudly announces the addition of Christine Cenicola as Senior Vice President, People & Culture. Cenicola has extensive background in business transformation, change management, and leadership development, previously serving as Senior Vice President, Head of People at Luminate Data where she played a key role in advancing the organization’s growth.

In her new role, Cenicola will work closely with Impact XM CEO, Jared Pollacco, to grow the organization through the recruitment of top tier talent and seamlessly steer the company through future acquisitions and integrations. Her guidance will be vital to ensuring a smooth and inclusive transition while preserving and enhancing Impact XM’s unique organizational culture that is highly collaborative and has for over 50 years delivered exceptional experiences for their clients. Cenicola will also spearhead initiatives for leadership development, career management, and global mobility to create an environment where prospective and current employees will be empowered to excel in their careers.

“At Impact XM, we believe our employees are our greatest asset, and fostering an inclusive company culture is paramount to our success” said Pollacco. “Christine’s proven track record in building strong teams and cultivating positive work environments aligns perfectly with our vision, and she will play a key role in scaling our business with a people-first approach.”

This year, Impact XM is boosting its efforts to foster a positive company culture by providing more opportunities for employees to engage with their local communities. The agency is debuting a volunteer program this quarter, where employees will have the opportunity to donate their time and talents to a variety of charitable organizations. This initiative reflects Impact XM’s commitment to social responsibility and empowers employees to support different causes.

“I look forward to honoring Impact XM’s commitment to providing a best-in-class experience and innovation through talent programs and community initiatives that attract new talent and allow our current team to be equipped with the skills and technology needed to keep us competitive as our business evolves,” said Cenicola.