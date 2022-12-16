Chorus delivers global Depth of Blue programme for Johnnie Walker

Johnnie Walker went live last week with a fully immersive, multi-sensory tasting experience inspired by the ‘depth of flavour’ of its Blue Label brand. The global activation, which is a public-ticketed programme and pilot launch, began at the Mandala Club, Singapore, and runs over 7 days under the guidance of London-based brand experience agency Chorus.

The ‘Depth of Blue’ experiential tasting and ritual will be activated globally throughout 2023 as part of a wider brand campaign using the Blue Label experiential toolkit developed by Chorus. This guidance will provide the creative blueprint used to implement these activations in varying sizes and scales, depending on each territory’s requirements.

Within the activation consumers are invited to ‘explore the extraordinary depth of flavour found in every drop of Johnnie Walker Blue Label on a multi-sensory journey – Depth of Blue’. Guests are invited to indulge – through sight, sound, smell, and taste – in a sensory sensation including a bespoke perfume, created through a partnership with Italian artisan perfumer, Bogue Profumo, and Johnnie Walker’s master blender, Emma Walker. A 3D audio soundscape, designed using cutting edge binaural sound design techniques, will takes guests under the rolling wave of flavour that celebrates the rare whiskies from the Johnnie Walker reserve, using just 1 in 10,000 aging casks to craft this special liquid.

Guests arrive at the Mandala club and are welcomed into a Blue Label world before entering into the ritual space for an hour long immersive tasting experience. Once completed, they return to the lounge area where there is a personalisation station, unique photo opportunities, Blue Label cocktails and canapes, and global brand ambassadors on hand to provide the guests a luxury best in class experience.

The opening day of the activation was for media and influencers, with consumers able to purchase tickets for the remainder of the activation this week.