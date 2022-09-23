Chorus appoints six new staff members

London-based creative agency, Chorus, has expanded its team with six new appointments and several new roles coming online in the next few months. The recruitment drive reflects the agency’s ambitious plans for growth and is in reaction to the continuing demand for artistic, high-end production and creative-led projects.

The new roles are across all departments including production, technical and creative. The agency has also launched a graphic design internship scheme with the University of Westminster to get more talent into the business.

“At Chorus, we’re committed to investing in the very best talent. We are extremely proud of the work we produce, and this would not be possible without the outstanding team we have in place,” said Andrew Perrott, Managing Director, Chorus, “The past few years have required us to think differently and as a result, our team have created some really impactful work. We’re excited to be expanding our team and building on this momentum.”

This year the agency launched a new arts division that draws on the team’s expertise and understanding of art-influenced experiences. Chorus Arts focuses on providing immersive and purposeful art experiences and launched in May with the unveiling of its first project – a collaboration with Hammersmith and Fulham Council entitled ‘Art On The High Street’.