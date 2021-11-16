Choose Oxford Town Hall for your Next Event

Few sights are more evocative than Oxford, the ‘city of dreaming spires’. Bosting spectacular architecture and fascinating history, it’s no wonder the city has inspired some of the country’s leading figures. Walk down any of its historic streets and you find yourself surrounded by its iconic heritage.

With great transport access, Oxford offers everything you need for your next event. Just 1 hour from London & 50 minutes from Heathrow Airport, Oxford has perfect venues, iconic visitor attractions and fantastic suppliers waiting to make your next event a success.

A convenient location

Conveniently located in the heart of the city with easy access to hotels, transport links and famous landmarks, Oxford Town Hall boasts a rich and varied history. Your guests will be in good company, having previously hosting names such as The Rolling Stones, David Bowie and Nelson Mandela. With interiors to impress, this stunning building surrounds your guests with over 100 years of history, providing a unique backdrop for your event.

Advertisement

A Large capacity venue

With 3 large function rooms and 10 further meeting rooms, Oxford Town Hall is one of the largest venues in the city. The largest room, the iconic Main Hall can comfortably hold over 700 delegates theatre style. The 13 rooms available to hire can be hired in any combination, accommodating over 1000 delegates.

Flexible options that suit you

This beautiful listed building hosts a variety of events, from conferences and fairs to business dinners and networking lunches, making Oxford Town Hall a versatile setting. It provide affordable and flexible solutions, with 13 rooms available to hire in any combination. The team treat all bookings individually and work with you to find solutions that fit your requirements.

A unique setting to impress your guests

With sweeping staircases, intimate wood panelled meeting rooms, and grand rooms, Oxford Town Hall will amaze your guests and provides a unique setting for any event. Whether dressed to impress or stripped back with little to no decoration, Oxford Town Hall provides a stunning backdrop for your event.

Get in touch to discuss your event

Whatever the requirements, the sales and events team pride themselves on quality of service and dedication to your needs. They will support you from start to finish to ensure your event is a success.

To discuss your event at Oxford Town Hall:

Website: www.oxfordtownhall.co.uk

Email: townhall@oxford.gov.uk

Phone: 01865 252195