Chloe Richardson joins Explori as VP senior corporate relations

Chloe Richardson has joined Explori as VP senior corporate relations, acting as an ambassador for the global events community and championing the success and impact of corporate events around the world.

Chloe will be responsible for corporate event and exhibit programmes, helping Explori’s partners demonstrate their events’ ROI and impact to their business stakeholders through measuring, comparing and benchmarking customer event metrics.

With over a decade of experience in the events industry, Chloe is a multi-lingual corporate event champion, experienced in writing, coaching and executing sales strategies for global events across sectors.

Chloe uses her personal brand – which she describes as “fun, efficient and communicative” – to connect and remain relevant to the 10,000 decision-making buyers who follow her on social media.

Prior to joining Explori, Chloe was the master of ceremonies and content at GDS Group. Before that, she ran her own business, Acier Events, helping event teams and organisers improve their commercial results through strategy redesign, onsite engagement and bespoke training and coaching.

In 2020, Chloe was named a member of Exhibition News’ 30Under30. In 2021, she was featured on Glisser’s Most Influential Women in the Events Industry and Most Influential People in Virtual Events lists, as well as appearing on the Red Laces series of Women in Business.

Chloe commented,

“I am passionate about the global events community, from trade shows to corporate events and everything in between. Understanding people and sharing knowledge gives me an enormous buzz and I am so excited that this role brings together everything I love about events.

“As the industry learns from the upheaval of the past two years, making a measurable difference to the entire events community as part of the Explori team is a dream come true!”

Sophie Holt, managing director, Explori commented,

“We are thrilled to have Chloe on board to help Explori develop a wider profile among exhibition and conference organisers, corporate event professionals and venues. Chloe’s unique set of communications skills make her the perfect person to head this fast-growing division of Explori.”