Cheerful Twentyfirst hire Unicorn Events Senior Team

Unicorn Events Ltd, Managing Director, Hannah Luffman has joined brand experience agency Cheerful Twentyfirst as Strategy Director, alongside two of the senior Unicorn Events team.

Cheerful Twentyfirst are delighted to announce that they have hired three of the senior Unicorn Events team to strengthen their brand engagement offering and add to their diverse client portfolio. Hannah Luffman joins as Strategy Director whilst Manuela Cadarso and Elena Clowes join as Project Director and Creative Producer respectively.

Cadarso brings operational excellence to an already well-established event and communications team and plans to continue in her roles in the wider industry focusing on commercial relationships and sustainable best practices. Elena Clowes has been hired to lead on creative projects and communications strategy alongside Creative Director, Simon Baird. Clowes will lead on brand messaging and activation and focus on audience engagement in virtual and hybrid environments. The move to bring the leadership team from Unicorn to Cheerful Twentyfirst is part of the agency’s plan to deliver against communication and event engagement requirements in the post-Covid landscape.

In March of this year, Unicorn Events announced it would stop trading directly with its clients and suppliers. MD, Hannah Luffman took time out to consider a Strategy Director role with an agency that held the same values and business objectives of Unicorn. Luffman said “It was expected that I would take some time to evaluate the next steps and whilst there are many incredible agencies in the UK I knew I wanted to join Cheerful Twentyfirst very shortly after meeting with them. They care about clients and projects with the same passion and honest approach to business that we always did at Unicorn. On top of that they have the digital experience and stability to take what we created forward in a secure but exciting step for our clients and partners in the post-Covid environment.”

CEO, Steve Quah is equally delighted with the new hires and what this means for the future of the agency. Quah said “Earlier this year we acquired Eventful and that really secured our ability to deliver incentive and reward programmes and operationally made us much stronger. To now have 3 of the senior team from Unicorn Events join us to strengthen our strategic offering to our clients and our position in the marketplace is a very exciting step in our continued agency development.”

“To be able to deliver our 35 years in creative brand experiences, alongside the Unicorns technical and operational abilities, is something we see as a crucial part in our strategic review of the post-

Covid landscape and another mark of our confidence in the events and communications industry.” Quah continued.

Cheerful Twentyfirst and Unicorn Events have also reached an agreement on the use of Unicorn IP assets and protected Unicorn clients with the same procedures and commitments to ensure seamless integration.