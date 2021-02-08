Cheerful Twentyfirst hire 4 new team members

Brand experience agency Cheerful Twentyfirst, part of Aeorema Communications PLC, continues its expansion with four new hires and a further six open roles.

The London and New York based agency has expanded its team once again with four recent hires across its creative, digital solutions and production teams.

Amongst those joining the creative brand experience agency are; Pete Starling as Senior Designer, Beth Nicholas as Account Director, Roser Ramirez as Technical Production Manager and Alan Long as Junior CSS Designer.

Pete Starling joins Cheerful Twentyfirst as Senior Designer from a career where his creative work has taken him across exhibitions, events and as a concept artist for the film industry. Alan Long also joins the creative team as Junior CSS Designer to continue the inhouse expansion of the agency’s creative digital services.

Beth Nicholas and Roser Ramirez both join one of the agency’s key accounts and will focus on developing digital and hybrid services across the agency’s technology, media, and broadcast clients. Beth Nicholas joins in a global role as Account Director, with 8 years’ experience in developing multi-channel brand activations and campaign measurement for clients.

Managing Director Andrew Harvey said, “We are thrilled to have hired some incredible talent across the industry. We have a considered and structured approach to expansion and our recent hires are a reflection on the direction of the agency continuing its growth in strategy and creative services.”

Cheerful Twentyfirst is also currently advertising for an additional six new hires across both its London and New York Offices in a variety of roles, with a particular focus on expanding its moving image department.

Harvey continues “Our moving image department has seen rapid growth in the last year and continues to underpin our film, broadcast and campaign services. The agency’s varied services and solutions remain a driving factor in our continued success and expansion over the next one-three years.”