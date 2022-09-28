CHC Global joins AEV as Strategic Malicious Risk partner

The Association of Event Venues (AEV) has announced a partnership with independent malicious risk advisors, CHC Global. CHC will be primarily supporting the AEV Security Working Group, advising members on how to better understand and prepare for malicious incidents such as terrorist attacks, political violence, active assailant outbreaks and cyber-attacks.

AEV director, Rachel Parker, explained, “CHC Global has been a presence on our security working group throughout the year and we are pleased to be able to formalise the strong relationship we have developed. It has a wealth of knowledge and expertise that will be a valuable resource in helping our members, for example, navigating the complexities of how Protect Duty might land in the UK.”

Chris Holt, MBE, CEO of CHC Global, said, “We have been working informally with the AEV and have been impressed with their approach and the relationships between member organisations; we believe we share similar values and so it was a case of ‘when’ rather than ‘if’ we would formalise how we work together. In the upcoming months, we will be able to gain an understanding of the concerns and challenges facing AEV members and be a conduit for informed advice that will support their understanding of issues and trends in the malicious risks space.

“We have already enjoyed mixing with security professionals of this well-established working group. It has been a great opportunity to see both the excellent levels of collaboration from AEV members and the multiple challenges members are facing.” Holt concluded.