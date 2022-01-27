Changing lanes at Brooklyn Bowl

Emma Tietze, director of sales and events at Brooklyn Bowl, has a 10-year history in live events, turns at the Manhattan Center and at CBS Radio reflecting her passions.

Emma joined the team at Brooklyn Bowl, a former iron foundry in ‘hip’ Williamsburg, three years ago.

A sought-after mix of live music, award winning food and bowling, since its 2009 launch Brooklyn Bowl has spawned three other venues in the group, one in Vegas, one in Nashville and one in Philadelphia.

In this episode, Emma Tietze talks through her background before emphasising the Importance of venues like the Bowl post-pandemic, not least the flexibility of the room and how much that helps in responding to client wants.

Emma goes on to discuss leadership roles for women in events, business development and targeted marketing, networking at the Bowl, working with other venues, partnering with local hotels and watching the neighbourhood grow.

