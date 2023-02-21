Top of Article

The Chameleon Agency has announced that they are the events team behind the creation of an interactive on-site installation designed to support the launch of Paramount UK’s Peak Sustainability campaign.

The team delivered a 10-day office takeover aimed at amplifying the internal communication of Paramount UK’s sustainability business strategy and its long-term environmental objectives to employees. The activation was also closely aligned with a 10-day Couch to Carbon Zero sprint from British climate change movement, Every One Of Us, which was open to all London-based employees to participate in.

Working closely with the team at Paramount UK, together with award-winning internal communications & creative agency, The Surgery on the branding and design, Chameleon created a recycled, interactive cardboard TV set installation which was situated in the heart of Paramount UK’s London offices.

The set became the backdrop for the company’s in-person and live-streamed Sustainability Town Hall and remained in place throughout the 10-day campaign with the interactive installation updated daily. Each day a series of key messages, props and content were changed to echo a different pillar of sustainability alongside a sustainable life hack. Paramount UK wanted an impactful and immersive solution to engage their team and inspire employees to improve their personal environmental impact upon the planet.

Chameleon, Founder and Executive Producer, Joe Gilliver said: “At Chameleon we work closely with businesses to create immersive experiences that positively connect their people with their organisation. Working with Paramount UK to visually and physically communicate their sustainability strategy to their team was a pleasure. They are a very creative team, so we were able to collaborate to deliver a memorable immersive experience. We created a very apt TV set out of recycled cardboard and changed interactive content and props to coincide with the themes of the day on Couch to Carbon Zero sustainable lifestyle sprint. On a personal level it was great to be able to work with an organisation like Paramount UK and help them and their team on their sustainability journey. We look forward to working with them soon on more immersive events.”

A spokesperson for Paramount UK said: “Joe and the team at Chameleon enabled us to create a very special immersive and interactive TV set installation which was central to our Town Hall event and supporting the launch of the Paramount UK’s Peak Sustainability campaign. We were able to make a striking visual impact during our Town Hall, which appealed to both employees attending in-person as well as those who joined virtually and we especially liked the way the set was created to change each day enabling the team to feel very involved with our company vision.”

Aimee Higgins & Sonia Lakshman of Couch to Carbon Zero said: “It was fantastic to see Couch to Carbon Zero’s 10 day sprint brought to life through the immersive installation. Engaging employees can be difficult and adding tangible assets to our online content, meant Paramount’s people got a 360 experience. It was great to work with Joe and the team to brainstorm ideas for the installation and to support Paramount with their excellent sustainability strategy launch. With each day speaking to an area of personal impact – from what we do with our money, to how to get our recycling right – seeing Paramount UK’s employees engage and make lasting changes in their lives through our collective content was rewarding. Employers have a huge power for impact and engaging the workforce is a critical pillar for success.”