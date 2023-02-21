Top of Article

Venue Management organisation, Central Hall Venues (CHV), announces the appointment of Liam Farrelly as Business Development Manager responsible for flagship London site, Central Hall Westminster, along with its two other UK wide venues, Nicolson Square Edinburgh and St Saviourgate York.

Liam, who holds a CIM Accredited Diploma in Event Management from King’s College London, replaces Emily Simmons-Wright who joins Twickenham Stadium as Business Development Manager.

Reporting to Rhiannon Thomas, CHV’s Head of Sales, Liam brings plenty of experience to the role having worked at a number of iconic London venues including Chelsea Football Club as Business Development Executive promoting matchday hospitality and non-matchday conferencing and events. He also worked for Sodexo Prestige Venues & Events as Business Development Manager, promoting and developing top London attractions including the Wallace Collection, the Royal Academy of Arts, and the Imperial War Museum.

Liam’s key responsibilities are to improve awareness of all the CHV venues through proactive engagement with new businesses. He will also be supporting the sales strategy whilst building and developing relationships with stakeholders, agencies, and corporate bookers old and new as well as acting as ambassador for the brand, attending trade shows and events.

Liam comments: “I am absolutely delighted to be working with the CHV group and proud to be able to uphold their well-defined principles of ethics, integrity and sustainability. I’m looking forward to continuing to build awareness of the portfolio across the UK and help our teams to deliver unforgettable experiences in places of national interest. It’s very exciting to be working at such an iconic venue as Central Hall Westminster, renowned for holding events of international importance right in the heart of our beautiful capital city.”