Cavendish Venues joins with Foodinate to donate meals for people in need across 5 London venues

Cavendish Venues, one of the most prominent conference groups in the capital, has teamed up with multi-award-winning social enterprise, Foodinate, to provide meals for local people in need.

Since Foodinate was founded three years ago, it has provided over 130,000 meals to people in need across the UK.

Its unique meal-for-meal approach means that whenever an event is ‘Foodinated’, each attendee automatically generates a meal for a local person in need, at no extra cost to the attendee or the organiser.

This simple course to tackling food poverty has earned the social enterprise a plethora of awards, most recently being named the ‘Organisation Making A Difference In The Community’ at the This Is MCR awards 2019.

Advertisement <a class="gofollow" data-track="NTUsMTksMSw2MA==" href="https://www.wetrack.com/"></a>

As an initial period, from January to May 2020, Cavendish Venues’ five Central London spaces will be the newest ‘Foodinating’ locations. These are some of the coldest months of the year so it’s even more imperative that those in need receive this vital support.

Cavendish Venues manage a range of Central London conference venues including the Grade II listed Conway Hall, which has seen some of the world’s greatest philosophers take the stage in its main hall, as well as the prestigious America Square, which features the original Roman London wall running right through its centre.

Obtaining 11 different awards in areas such as customer service, sustainability and the prestigious ‘Business Venue of the Year Award’ at Visit London Awards 2010, Cavendish Venues set the standards when it comes to conference spaces. Expect state-of-the-art facilities utilising the latest AV technology, grandiose settings and customer service that’s second to none.

Speaking on the new partnership, a spokesperson at Cavendish Venues said: “Knowing the values the partners here have long-held to giving back, it seemed a winning partnership to work with Foodinate, to make a real difference within our corporate social responsibility plans. We hope this is the start of a fruitful, long-lasting relationship, changing the lives of those in need, one meal at a time. We feel our clients identify with our values like these and will be further proud to host their events with us in support.”.

The donated meals will be served at The Upper Room, a registered inner London charity providing hot, three-course meals five nights a week to homeless, vulnerable or otherwise disadvantaged people.

What starts with food, however, certainly doesn’t end with food as the recipients are brought into a safe, nurturing environment where they can access life-changing support services. The Upper Room offers a range of completely free sessions and courses with the aim of securing and maintaining employment, including language support, CV writing workshops and one-to-one support with National Insurance registration or opening a bank account.

Foodinate’s unique meal-for-meal approach has proved hugely successful across a range of other venues such as Manchester’s Hotel Football, Manchester Cathedral, and Salford FC, all managed by national football icons Ryan Giggs and Gary Neville’s GG Events & Catering.

Partnering with Foodinate is part of a wider ethical strategy for Cavendish Venues, which also has a long-term sustainability strategy including a zero to landfill commitment, supporting local produce and teaming up with the Country Landowners Associations to plant 250 trees in Dorset. In 2019 alone, it has also sponsored an East London under 16s football club, the Society of Women Artists Annual Sculpture award and donated to over 50 charities!

To Foodinate with Cavendish Venues, all you need to do is book an event at any of their world-class conference venues!