Case Study – CyNam 20.2 The Changing Scene of CyberCyNam

The Objective

The client normally holds 3 live events a year in Cheltenham with smaller breakout events at Hub8. The events are aimed at the Cyber Community based in and around the Cheltenham area. The attendance at those events is normally in the region of 150-2000 people. Although they have considered doing a virtual event before, Covid-19 forced their hand and they came to us for expert advice on how to produce a professional and engaging virtual event.

CyNam were extremely keen to make sure their event sponsors were getting value for money and the same presence as they do at a live event. It was also key that the networking element of their live events was factored in and converted effectively in to a virtual solution as the building of a ‘Cyber Community’ is a strong consideration and driver for CyNam.

The Solution

DRPG‘s solution for CyNam was a live broadcast from our studios at 212, with hosts from CyNam in the studio and remote presenters joining the broadcast from around the UK.

Sponsors were awarded packages, offering them various opportunities around the virtual platform and event, depending on their level of sponsorship. Packages included things like:

Logo presence on broadcast idents

Keynote presentation opportunity

Hosting a networking session

Facilitating a networking session

Inclusion on the broadcast portal, logo, case study and link to website

Virtual networking sessions were included as part of the overall agenda based on key subjects catering to the attendees. Delegates opted in to attend the networking sessions prior to the event and the sessions were hosted or facilitated by event sponsors or key members of the Cyber Community.

The Result

The virtual event was a resounding success with 1400 delegates registering for the event and an attendance of over 800 on the day. The audience was from much further afield than just Cheltenham with members joining not only from across UK but also as far afield as Australia!

CyNam were thrilled with the delivery and the look and feel of the broadcast, as well as the number of people that registered to attend, the number of people that actually attended, the interaction of their attendees in the networking sessions and the number of questions submitted throughout the entire event. They were pleased with the reach of people registered for the event and the significant increase of new sponsorship enquiries – 10 new enquiries received in the last 2 months.

Madeline Howard, Director, CyNam commented “From the outset CyNam was excited and delighted to be working with DRPG. They enabled us to improve our internal event management and content delivery as well as helping us focus on how to best engage with our community during the event as we grew from a local to an international audience. We are looking forward to continuing to develop our events with the support of DRPG.”

