Carina Bauer resumes her position as AEO chair

Past AEO Chair and Chief Executive Officer of IMEX Group, Carina Bauer, has resumed the position of AEO chair, following Julie Driscoll’s appointment as chief executive officer at Olympia London.

Ordinarily, AEO members hold the positions of vice chair, chair, and past chair for a year each, which creates a strong succession plan. It also creates consistency and allows for the exchange of knowledge on processes and industry issues between all parties; and gives the vice chair time to form their thoughts and create objectives for their year as chair.

Chris Skeith OBE, chief executive of AEO said: “I’m sure you’ll all join me in thanking Julie for her contributions to the AEO – as a member, Board member, and latterly as chair. We have benefitted enormously from her wealth of experience and support and we wish her the best at Olympia, London. Congratulations!”

Skeith continued: “We are also delighted to see Carina resume the position as AEO chair until the end of March 2023. Carina is perfectly placed to continue to develop and progress our strategic aims on public affairs, diversity, talent and sustainability. During this same time I very much look forward to working with both Carina and Matthew Butler, executive director at CloserStill Media in this transitional and planning period, which will enable Matthew to seamlessly step into the role of chair come April 2023.”

Bauer said: “It is a pleasure to step back into the AEO chair role and I look forward to working closely with Chris, the team and the members. With the unprecedented global shifts we are seeing with climate change, the economy and an ongoing talent crisis, there is much work to be done.”

Bauer continued: “I would also like to extend my congratulations to Julie, whose contributions have been tremendous – both as a Board member and as AEO chair.”

Driscoll said: “Being welcomed so warmly by the industry as the AEO’s second female chair was an absolute honour. I would like to thank Chris Skeith OBE, chief executive of the AEO, the wider AEO team, the Exec and the Board for their support and incredible hard work. The AEO is an important organisation supporting and nurturing the thriving exhibitions industry. It has been such a joy to be part of the AEO community and I look forward to seeing what I know will be their successful journey ahead.”