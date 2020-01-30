Capita Travel and Events aligns structure to deliver next phase of Smarter working strategy

Capita Travel and Events has taken its Smarter working strategy into the next phase with a series of structural changes to the business.

Following the announcement last year that chief commercial officer, Trevor Elswood, will move to a non-executive position as an advisor for Capita Travel and Events in February 2020, the business decided to harness its in-house expertise and develop new senior roles in line with the company’s 2020 strategy.

The new executive and senior leadership team now includes new posts including chief customer officer, chief revenue officer and director of customer experience. The roles have been filled through internal promotions within Capita Travel and Events and these people include some of the most experienced industry professionals who are all focused on delivering the best customer experience:

Alex Singleton, with over 25 years working in the travel industry and a wealth of experience in customer-facing roles, will become the chief customer officer (CCO) and will lead the sales, account management and marketing functions.



Nick Reynolds, with 30 years in programme and commercial management across technology and travel sectors, will take on the executive position of chief revenue officer (CRO).



Anita Leslie, who has been heading up product development for almost 30 years, will become the market strategy director which focuses on the cross-business and sector offerings that support the company’s unique Smarter working agenda.



Steve Banks, who has a 30-year career in travel management with roles ranging from operations to sales and customer service, will take on the Director of Customer Experience. This new role is responsible for the overall customer experience, whether it be as a buyer, booker or traveller.

These new appointments support the company’s focus on growth, the Smarter working proposition and its vision to be the ‘market voice’ for the business travel, meetings and events industry. Along with the continual investment in market-leading products and services, this cements Capita Travel and Events’ strategy to enable a successful year ahead.