Can you and your team navigate the Ugly Sweater Escape?

Still pondering what to do with your co-workers at a holiday season party? Try escaping the ugly sweaters! A game on smartphones that encourages interaction between team members, has photo tasks and cooperation puzzles.

In Ugly Holiday Sweater Escape, you are stuck in a freezing room. The atmosphere is getting colder and colder. However, there is an escape – a limited amount of sweaters everyone is after. And mysterious sweater-master is there to help you, or is he? Who will keep the warmth and who will wear an ugly sweater? Find out how naughty or nice you and your team are in the game…

Attendees need just a smartphone, pen, and paper. It has team cooperation tasks, logical puzzles and fun photo tasks. You can set up the game and run with ease yourself independently. This game can be played on 2 to 6 devices and takes up to 1 hour to complete. For larger groups, multiple separate games can be run simultaneously.

This game is suitable for events:

on-site

in a hybrid format where some people attend over zoom and instead of taking pictures on site you take pictures of the screen and solve puzzles independently

fully online where everyone is at their own home

Ugly Holiday Sweater Escape Game is a corporate event game among numerous other games available on the Loquiz gamification platform. Games made with the Loquiz platform are used in more than 30 countries by event professionals and corporations with more than 250 000 players in 2021. With Loquiz you can build your own games from scavenger and treasure hunts, team building adventures to sophisticated business, onboarding, and cooperation games.

Learn more and sign up for a free 14-day Loquiz trial to play Ugly Holiday Sweater Escape Game now privately with your colleagues!

