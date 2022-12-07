Call for papers OPEN – Event Tech Live Las Vegas

The first Event Tech Live (ETL) Las Vegas takes place in April next year, on the back of its UK counterpart’s record-breaking success at ExCeL London. And organisers are looking for qualified speakers as they finalise the show’s content plan.

The only hybrid, specifically event tech, expo anywhere in the United States, ETL Vegas promises inspiring educational sessions, leading event tech companies, and visitors from around the world.

Adam Parry, co-founder of Event Tech Live, comments: “Fielding compliments and rebooks for ETL London on one hand and planning Vegas on the other feels very good!

“We’re practised Stateside via the virtual Event Tech Live US & Canada, which ran in 2021, and can’t wait to introduce the show to Las Vegas.

“In terms of the content we’re looking for, it’s about technology rather than geography. So, wherever you are, if you’re a good speaker with forward-thinking system, solution or idea you would like to talk to the industry about, get in touch.”

Event Tech Live Las Vegas is at The Expo at World Market Center Las Vegas, on Wednesday 26 and Thursday 27 April 2023.

Speakers, clued up about what’s happening in event technology around the next corner, with a story to tell, should apply before the deadline on January 31st 2023 HERE.

https://eventtechlive.com/e-landing-page/las-vegas/