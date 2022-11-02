BVEP relaunches as UK Events

The Business Visits and Events Partnership (BVEP), the umbrella body and advocacy group for the UK’s £70 billion events industry, has today unveiled its new brand identity, UK Events, at The Business of Events: UK Policy Forum, currently taking place at the QEII Centre in Westminster, London.

The rebrand marks the organisation’s commitment to strengthening its position as the collective single voice for the UK events industry and growing its influence and collaboration with other aligned organisations and sectors.

The change, effective from today, follows a successful consultation period with the organisation’s member partners, and will include a retitle and a refreshed brand identity which will be gradually phased into operations and communications in the coming months. According to the Executive Committee, this reflects the group’s values of championing a more inclusive sector that supports the delivery of economic growth and benefits for the whole of the UK.

Chris Skeith OBE, Chair, UK Events said: “We are delighted to reveal the UK Events identity to our peers, members, and the wider industry, and truly believe the changes better reflect the diverse nature of the events sector our partners represent which has grown to not only include meetings, conferences, exhibitions, and trade shows, but also incentive travel, event hospitality, ceremonies, sporting, cultural, outdoor and festivals.

“Many positive things have been mused, actioned, and executed under the BVEP name, and BTP (British Tourism Partnership) before it, and I know I speak for many of our members and executives when I say we’re proud of all that we have achieved, and how we’ve evolved since the partnership was formed in 1999. But progression is about moving forward and adopting alternative approaches, and I look forward to continuing our work with a fresh and exciting new look. The UK Events name incorporates how our members are adapting and growing in line with the UK’s ever-changing events industry, and demonstrates that as a collective, our sector is a serious contender for international trade, exports and inward investment.”

