BVEP publishes Strategic Plan of Work for 2022- 2023

The Business Visits & Events Partnership (BVEP), the collective voice of the UK’s world leading events sector, has today published its Strategic Plan of Work for the coming year, as the organisation continues to engage with the new government on behalf of the UK events industry.

The plan takes priority objectives from each of its five sector specific Working Groups, which include Advocacy & Government Relations, Business Events, Outdoor Events, Skills, Talent & Diversity and Research & Business Intelligence. These objectives cover a wide range of subjects, such as continuing to raise the profile of the industry to government departments, developing a plan to adopt the new sector specific SIC/SOC codes and promoting the entire outdoor sector to re-establish a more competitive supply chain.

Chris Skeith OBE, Chair of the BVEP said; “This plan not just sets out our goals for the year ahead, but also makes clear our commitment to represent the entire UK events economy as it continues to face its many challenges. We are also looking to the future, to ensure that the BVEP has the right structure, resources and voice to serve the industry as effectively as possible.”

As part of its government relations and advocacy activity, the BVEP are also liaising with the new government on how the events sector can support the delivery of its priorities of growth and levelling up, specifically highlighting the contribution business events make to inward investment, trade, innovation and exports and how cultural events enhance the social prosperity and wellbeing of local communities.

The Strategic Plan is available for download here from the BVEP website.