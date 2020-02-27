BVEP elects 2 vice chairs

The Business Visits and Events Partnership (BVEP) has announced the election of Nick Morgan as vice chair and the re-election of Dr Caroline Jackson as vice chair.

Nick Morgan is the CEO of the large-scale event and festival production and placemaking agencies, We Are The Fair and We Are Placemaking, and has more than 23 years’ experience within the events sector.

As well as his new role as vice chair for BVEP, he is a member of the National Outdoor Events Association (NOEA), Association of Independent Festivals (AIF) and the Night Time Industries Association (NTIA).

Caroline, who has been a vice chair of BVEP since 2016, is passionate about advancing the profile and performance of the valuable people within the events sector.

She was an integral part of the Events Industry Board Talent Task Force (2018-19) which assessed the skills, talent and HR processes across the events industry, with the objective of helping the events industry develop a sustainable, competitive, highly skilled workforce.

Caroline has also contributed to the ‘people’ content of the past and upcoming BVEP Events are GREAT reports.

Both Nick and Caroline will join Simon Hughes and Chris Skeith as BVEP vice chairs for a two-year term.

Welcoming the re-appointments, Michael Hirst OBE, chair, BVEP said: “Both Caroline and Nick are set to make important contributions to the work of the BVEP as it embarks on implementing its new terms of reference.

“Caroline is already spearheading important initiatives on the skills agenda and Nick will bring a refreshing perspective on the role of outdoor events and opportunities for the ‘festivalisation’ of events”.

Dr Caroline Jackson, event consultant and educator, said: “It is an honour to be continuing as a vice chair of BVEP as we pursue the opportunities and challenges facing the events industry.

“Within a post-Brexit environment, event skills and research will have an even greater relevance and purpose. Our partners have a wealth of experience in pursuing BVEP’s aim of supporting the sustainable growth of the UK events industry.”

Nick Morgan said: “I am delighted to become a vice chair at BVEP and am keen to represent the outdoor events sector in its efforts to be better recognised at government level.

“My aspiration is to see the live industry embraced at all levels from authorities to key community stakeholders. Other competitor countries are leading the charge in protecting both their night-time economy and live scene and they understand the huge economic contribution the outdoor events industry makes on an annualised basis.”