BVEP consulted on recognition of event professional qualifications as part of UK-EU Trade & Cooperation Agreement

The BVEP is being consulted by the Department of Culture, Digital, Media and Sport (DCMS) on the recognition of professional qualifications. This is part of the UK-EU Trade and Cooperation Agreement (Brexit Deal) which provides a framework under which the UK and the EU may agree Mutual Recognition Agreements (MRAs). Any agreement would potentially enable UK event professionals to secure recognition for their professional qualifications within EU Member States.

Arrangements are implemented on a profession-by-profession basis and depend upon reciprocal cooperation from both the UK and EU Member States. The framework enables UK and EU professional bodies or authorities to make recommendations on MRAs to the Partnership Council. Once an arrangement has been adopted, a professional qualified in the UK will be able to use the terms outlined in the arrangement to secure recognition of their qualifications within an EU Member State.

DCMS is undertaking this work on behalf of BEIS, initially gathering feedback on priority regulators and qualifications within the tourism sector which could include event roles. The review is also looking at which countries, sectors and qualifications there is a particular interest in.

Caroline Jackson, a BVEP Vice Chair and lead on the Partnership’s Skills and Talent Working Group said: “This request demonstrates the need for a concerted effort for those providing education and training courses to unite with the Association for Events Management Education, a Partner of BVEP, and the fledgling Institute of Event Management. It is important for the sector as a whole that we support and offer quality standards that are acceptable in the UK, EU and worldwide. The BVEP Skills and Talent Working Group are focusing on the issue of accreditation at their March meeting. Please get in touch if you can contribute to these discussions.”